"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has swung back on top of the box office during a holiday weekend where American theatres aimed to lure moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets.

The first "National Cinema Day" nationwide promotion appeared to work with the highest-attended day of the year, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, according to The Cinema Foundation.

The one-day event — offered on more than 30,000 screens and held in more than 3,000 theatres, including major chains AMC and Regal Cinemas — collected preliminary box office returns of $24.3 million, according the Comscore.

National Cinema Day was intended to flood theatres with moviegoers during a Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in the industry.

The promotion looked to prompt people to return in the fall, inspired by a sizzle reel of the upcoming films from major studios including Disney, Lionsgate, Sony and A24.

"This event outstripped our biggest expectations," said Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, in a statement.

"The idea of the day was to thank moviegoers for an amazing summer, and now we have to thank them for an amazing day."

