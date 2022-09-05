Filed away in Hollywood's romcom archives, Brendan Fraser returns to screen, transformed into a morbidly obese man for "The Whale" which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The comeback role made him an instant frontrunner for an Oscar.

One of the biggest names in Hollywood in the 1990s, Fraser starred in a string of family-friendly blockbusters as a muscle-bound hunk in films like "George of the Jungle" and "The Mummy", before his cinema career fell off in the late 2000s.

But his return as Charlie, a 250-kilo English professor trying to reconnect with his daughter, has drawn instant acclaim. As the credits rolled in the Sala Grande theatre, the audience gave the film a long-standing ovation while Fraser, on the balcony alongside his director and co-stars, wiped tears away.

"I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way," Fraser told reporters in Venice on Sunday about wearing the prosthetics or "fat suit".

"I developed muscles I didn't know I had. I even felt a sense of vertigo at the end of the day when all the appliances were removed, as you do stepping off the boat here in Venice."

While the film already has pundits predicting Oscar nominations, Fraser is trying not to think about whether awards are in his future.

The movie is the latest from US director Darren Aronofsky, who won the top prize, the Golden Lion, in Venice in 2008 for "The Wrestler", and is known for dark indie films such as "Black Swan" and "Requiem for a Dream".

"The Whale", however, has a profoundly optimistic attitude.

A 'hopeful' Aronofsky movie?

As the story unfolds, the reasons for Charlie's obesity emerge — rooted in trauma linked to his sexuality and religion — but he never allows them to darken his view of the world.

"Charlie is by far the most heroic man I've ever played," Fraser said. "His superpower is to see the good in others and bring that out in them."

Aronofsky said this was "the most important message to put out in the world".