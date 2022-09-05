A church that was built centuries ago in Türkiye's eastern Van province celebrated its 10th special mass on September 4, 2022 since reopening in 2010 after a 95-year break.

Sahak Mashalian, the head of the Armenian Patriarchate in Türkiye, and Father Harutyun Damatian came to the island along with his clergy to conduct the ceremony in the Akdamar Church.

The mass was led by Damatian and attended by 46 clergymen from the patriarchate and some visitors from Istanbul, Armenia, and other parts of the world.

Speaking at the mass, Mashalian expressed gratitude to the authorities who granted permission to hold the ceremony.

He also made remarks on the ongoing dialogue between Türkiye and Armenia.

Stressing that Turkish and Armenian nations share a thousand years of co-existence, Mashalian said that the two nations can develop promising and brighter relations.