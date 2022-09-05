On September 5, 2022, China accused Washington of breaking into computers at a university that US officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other.

China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center announced that Northwestern Polytechnical University reported computer break-ins in June.

It said the center, working with a commercial security provider, Qihoo 360 Technology Co., traced the attacks to United States’ National Security Agency (NSA) but didn’t say how that was done.

China and the United States are, along with Russia, regarded as global leaders in cyber-warfare research.

China accuses the United States of spying on universities, energy and internet companies and other targets. Washington accuses Beijing of stealing commercial secrets and has announced criminal charges against Chinese military officers.

The technology journal Wired says China’s allegations often refer to out-of-date ‘crimes’: “Ben Read, director of cyberespionage analysis at the US cybersecurity firm Mandiant, says China’s state media push of alleged US hacking seems to be consistent, but it mostly contains older information,” a May 2022 article informs.

Chinese state media Global Times has written an expose about the recent incident involving "malicious attacks against targets in China".

The US actions “seriously endanger China’s national security,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. She also accused Washington of eavesdropping on Chinese mobile phones and stealing text messages.

“China strongly condemns it,” Mao said. “The United States should immediately stop using its advantages to steal secrets and attack other countries.”

The American Embassy in Beijing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, the Associated Press reported. Bloombergreported that it too had contacted the embassy, as well as the NSA, without any immediate success.