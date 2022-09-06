Cartier has put up a unique exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA), bringing together over 400 objects – from its archives as well as on loan from other cultural establishments.

What dazzles the visitors most is a section Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity, which is on display at the DMA until September 18, 2022. The exhibition focuses on the sustained influence of Islamic art on the jewellery house, showing off beautiful works of art made with precious stones (such as diamonds, rubies and turquoise) and metals (such as platinum and gold) alongside Islamic artefacts.

The exhibition, the house says, surveys “how Cartier’s designers adapted forms and techniques from Islamic art, architecture, and jewellery, as well as materials from India, Iran, and [what the press release groups together as] the Arab lands, synthesising them into a recognisable, modern stylistic language unique to the Maison Cartier.”

“There’s never been an exhibition as detailed and precise in studying the creative process” at Cartier, Pierre Rainero, the brand’s image, style and heritage director, told the New York Times.

The brand, established in 1847, took its commercial start in 1899, when Louis Cartier opened the first Cartier boutique in Paris, soon to be followed by another in London.

Writing for the Wall Street Journal, Lee Lawrence says the exhibition tells “a complex and fascinating story,” which starts in the early 20th century –– “when an influx of Islamic art unleashed a new wave of interest in Europe and America in arts from Moorish Spain and Egypt to Iran and Mughal India.”

She refers to the costumes of “Ballets Russes” designed by Leon Bakst, as well as the harem pants in a Paul Poiret outfit, not to mention “illustrations for such tales as ‘The Thousand and One Nights’ and wallpapers, textiles, and ceramics emulating Persian, Arab and other designs.”