Muslim actors are virtually in the shadows on major TV shows, according to a new study that looked at 200 top-rated TV series in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand to conclude that Muslim actors are largely absent from pop culture TV shows.

The study was conducted by the University of Southern California (USC) Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and focused on TV programmes that aired between 2018 and 2019.

"Muslims make up 25 percent of the world's population yet were only 1.1 percent of characters in popular television series," said Al-Baab Khan, lead author of the survey.

"Not only is this radical erasure an insult, but it also has the potential to create real-world injury for audiences, particularly Muslims who may be the victims of prejudice, discrimination, and even violence."

The USC study examined nearly 9,000 speaking characters and revealed that the ratio of non-Muslim characters to Muslim ones was 90 to one.

According to the study, 87 percent of the series examined did not feature any Muslim characters and about 8 percent of the programmes had only one Muslim actor.

Muslims stereotyped on screen

The study portrays the "disheartening reality of Muslims on screen."

"For Muslims, this sends a message that they don't belong or don't matter," said Riz Ahmed of the production company Left Handed Films, in a statement.

"For other people, we risk normalising fear, bigotry and stigmatisation against Muslims."

“TV shows are the stories we bring into our homes," Ahmed continued.