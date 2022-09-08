Boredom, neuroscientists say, is “good for your health”, not to mention your psychological well-being, psychologists say.

In an interview with Haaretz, Israeli psychologist Gadi On attempts to frame it philosophically: “You don’t feel important within life, and you don’t find the activity you engage in to be meaningful to you. If that persists, we call it existential boredom.”

Gadi thinks boredom is a beneficial side effect of living, and that it needs to be cherished.

Gadi advises his kids boredom is not something terrible: “We don’t teach our children to sit quietly, with themselves. They don’t see us doing that, either. But that’s what needs to be done when things are boring: to be bored and look out at the world.”

The modern world places much importance on being busy, of always having something to do or something to look at or to occupy ourselves with.

A VICE article notes “Busyness is not only about packing each day with as much as possible, but also the value placed on doing so: Being busy makes people feel good about themselves, and they use busyness, voluntarily, to signal their worth to others.”

But busyness cannot dissipate On’s ‘existential boredom,’ and people are starting to think that boredom is something good for you.

Roger Kneebone, writing at the Lancet, says his days as a medical student used to be filled with boring, repetitive tasks that he initially failed to see the purpose of.

Kneebone writes that he later realised these tasks eventually made him a better medical professional: “Yet all those boring hours paid off in unexpected ways. As a medical student and a junior hospital doctor, not only did I become good at taking blood, re-siting drips, and inserting lines, but I also learned to take responsibility for accurate labelling and for ensuring that specimens went to the right place.

“More importantly still, I learned how to establish a rapport with frightened people, to do painful procedures, and relate to sick people of whose care I was a part. In other words, I learned the skills of becoming a doctor.”