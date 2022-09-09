Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has demolished Caroline Garcia in straight sets to become the first African woman in history to reach the final of the US Open.

Fifth seed Jabeur dominated Garcia from start to finish of a one-sided semi-final on Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning 6-1, 6-3 in just 1hr 6min.

Jabeur, who also made history as the first African woman to reach the final of Wimbledon in July, will play either world number one Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Saturday's final.

Jabeur improved to 6-0 in semifinals this season and earned her tour-leading 92nd victory in all since the start of 2021.

The No. 91 came to the quarterfinals this week when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.