Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, leading to the accession of her son Charles to the throne.

Here are some reactions to the news:

United Nations

Queen Elizabeth had been "widely admired for her grace, dignity and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

At the United Nations, the Security Council honoured her passing with a minute of silence.

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his "deepest" condolences.

"I learned with sadness of Queen Elizabeth II passing today. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people, and friendly and allied government of the United Kingdom," Erdogan said.

Japan

The death of the Queen is a "great loss" for the entire world, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, expressing his "deep sorrow".

"The death of the queen, who led Britain through turbulent times in the world, is a great loss not only for the British people but also the international community," he told reporters.

China

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered "sincere sympathies to the British government and people" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Xi Jinping, representing the Chinese government and the Chinese people, as well as in his own name, expresses deep condolences," a statement said. "Her passing is a great loss to the British people."

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Elizabeth, who was head of state of Canada, will "forever remain an important part" of the country's history.

"She was a constant presence in our lives — and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history," he said.

Australia

Another key member of the British Commonwealth, Australia's Prime Minster Anthony Albanese — an avowed republican — paid tribute to her "timeless decency" and said her death marked the "end of an era."

"Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom," Albanese said. "A historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service have come to an end."

United States

US President Joe Biden called her the first British monarch to make a personal connection with people around the world, as he ordered flags at the White House and government buildings flown at half-staff in her honour.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special," he said.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to King Charles III, wishing the new monarch "courage and resilience" after his mother's passing — even as Britain leads the West in imposing sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

New Zealand

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid tribute to the "extraordinary" life of the country's late monarch Queen Elizabeth II and declared the new King Charles III as head of state.

"She was extraordinary," said Ardern, ordering flags to fly at half-staff and a state memorial service to be held.

Scotland

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Queen Elizabeth had been loved and respected across Scotland and her death was an acute loss that marked the end of an era.

"She has inspired us, on occasion comforted us and always personified values we hold dear. Throughout her reign, she performed her duties with exceptional wisdom, dedication and fidelity."

Ireland