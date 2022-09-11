Bhanuka Rajapaksa's unbeaten 71 and Wanindu Hasaranga's key contributions with both and ball have fired Sri Lanka to their sixth Asia Cup title with a 23-run win over Pakistan.

Fast bowler Pramod Madushan (4-34) and Hasaranga (3-27) shared seven wickets between them to bowl out Pakistan for 147 while chasing 171 in Dubai on Sunday.

Earlier, the left-handed Rajapaksa put on a key 58-run stand for the sixth wicket with Hasaranga, who hit 36, to help Sri Lanka to 170-6 after being in trouble at 58-5.

Sri Lanka, who had to abandon plans to host the competition due to political unrest, bounced back from an embarrassing opening defeat by Afghanistan to win the tournament, a curtain-raiser for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss, choosing to field first with nine of the previous 12 matches won by the teams chasing.

But Sri Lanka bucked the trend as the island nation overcame an inspired opening spell of bowling by Pakistan quicks Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Rajapaksa and Hasaranga rebuilt the innings and regularly found the boundary to up the scoring rate.