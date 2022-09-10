With poise beyond his 19 years and enviable stamina, Carlos Alcaraz has faced down the crowd and Frances Tiafoe to collect another thrilling win and reach the US Open final.

Despite wrapping up the latest-finishing match in tournament history in the early morning hours on Thursday, the Spaniard had plenty more in the tank on Friday, sprinting to drop shots, pounding forehands and coolly holding serve in the tense fifth set.

"I feel great right now," a beaming Alcaraz told reporters after the win, which set up a final with Norway's Casper Ruud on Sunday.

"I mean, a little bit tired. But right now I'm just so, so happy."

Alcaraz's run at the tournament last year came to a jarring finish when he retired from his quarter-final with a leg injury he said came from playing long matches in his previous rounds.

That turn led some to wonder if the highly-touted teenager possessed the endurance needed to win a Grand Slam given its grueling, best-of-five format. But he has more than silenced the doubters with three consecutive five-set victories on the sport's biggest stage.

"I've played more matches in five sets, I am more prepared mentally and physically," Alcaraz said.

"It was 12 months of working hard in the gym, on the court. But I would say it's all mental."