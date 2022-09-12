Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open and became the youngest man to ascend to the world number one ranking.

On Sunday's game, the 19-year-old dragged his weary body to a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in the final.

Alcaraz, the first teenager to claim the top ranking, is the youngest Grand Slam men's champion since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open after a performance which yielded 55 winners and 14 aces.

On a day of landmarks, he is also the youngest champion in New York since Pete Sampras in 1990.

"This is something that I dreamt of since I was a kid — to be number one in the world, to be a champion of a Grand Slam," said Alcaraz.

"This is something that I worked really really hard for. It's tough to talk right now, a lot of emotions.

"This is something that I tried to achieve, all the hard work that I did with my team and my family. I'm just 19 and all the top decisions were taken by my parents and my team. This is something that is really, really special for me."

READ MORE:Sensational Swiatek beats Jabeur for maiden US Open title

Ruud sportsmanship