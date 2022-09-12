Saudi Arabia has launched robots, putting artificial intelligence (AI) to use in tandem with Islamic practices. The robots are being stationed at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, and they will recite the Holy Quran and give sermons to Muslims at the Islamic holy site.

The robots are equipped with barcodes, allowing users to download their services to their smartphones or press commands on the robots to learn about imams leading the prayers, muezzins, weekly schedules of mosque staff including names of clerics leading the weekly Friday sermons.

According toGulf News, “the advanced machines were launched by Chief of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais.”

He said “The launch is part of a massive-scale strategy that aims not only to launch more smart robots at the two holy mosques, but to implement the Smart Haram [Holy Mosque] Project according to the blessed [Saudi] Vision 2030,” in reference to the development scheme of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Gulf News also notes that in recent months, “a series of robots have been launched into service at the Grand Mosque for providing fatwas (religious edicts), sterilisation and cleaning the rooftop of the Holy Kaaba housed at the mosque, visited by millions of Muslims from around the world.”