“Succession” and “Ted Lasso” topped the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted the power of TV and extended honors to “Squid Game” and winners who delivered messages of empowerment.

The evening's uplifting tone, as voiced especially by Zendaya, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph, was in contrast to the darkness that pervaded the storytelling of best drama series winner “Succession” and even comedy series winner “Ted Lasso."

“Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” said best drama actress winner Zendaya, claiming her second award for “Euphoria,” which chronicles teens and their tough coming-of-age.

“My greatest wish for “Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people. Thank you for everyone who has shared your story with me. I carry them with me, and I carry them with" Rue (her character), as well, Zendaya said.

HBO family business drama "Succession" on Monday won the Emmy for best drama series.

“Succession,” about a media empire run by a grasping and cutthroat family, split drama series honors with “Squid Game,” the series about the idle rich turning the poor into entertainment fodder.

Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game,” who played the show's moral center, became the first Asian actor to win the best drama series actor Emmy.

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies, while Zendaya picked up her second drama actress prize for “Euphoria.”

'Abbott Elementary'

Several new Emmy winners were minted, with Lizzo and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary" collecting trophies.