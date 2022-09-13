Legendary film director Jean-Luc Godard has died aged 91, French newspaper Liberation and other media have reported.

Godard was known as the godfather of Nouvelle Vague, known internationally as New Wave Cinema, coming to fame in the 1960s and remaining active in the film industry well into the 2000s.

Godard was among the world's most acclaimed directors, known for such classics as "Breathless" and "Contempt", which pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday.

His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema and helped kickstart a new way of filmmaking, complete with handheld camera work, jump cuts and existential dialogue.

For many movie buffs, no praise is high enough: Godard, with his tousled black hair and heavy-rimmed glasses, was a veritable revolutionary who made artists of movie-makers, putting them on a par with master painters and icons of literature.

"It's not where you take things from - it's where you take them to," Godard once said.

His films propelled Jean-Paul Belmondo to stardom and his controversial modern nativity play “Hail Mary” grabbed headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985.

Godard was not alone in creating France's New Wave, a credit he shares with at least a dozen peers including Francois Truffaut and Eric Rohmer, most of them pals from the trendy, bohemian Left Bank of Paris in the late 1950s.

However, he became the poster child of the movement, which spawned offshoots in Japan, Hollywood and, more improbably, in what was then Communist-ruled Czechoslovakia as well as in Brazil.

"We owe him a lot," former French culture minister Jack Lang wrote in an emailed statement.

"He filled cinema with poetry and philosophy. His sharp and unique eye made us see the imperceptible."

Quentin Tarantino, director of 1990s cult films "Pulp Fiction" and "Reservoir Dogs", is among a more recent generation of filmmakers who took up the mantle of the boundary-bending tradition initiated by Godard and his Paris Left Bank cohorts.