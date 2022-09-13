Archaeologists in Van, eastern Türkiye, have discovered an intact bronze wall plate believed to be used ornamentally by ancient Urartian royalty during the Iron Age.

Overlooking the scenic Lake Van roughly 200 meters (about 655 feet) below, excavations of new sites at Ayanis Castle found the decorated plate of bronze that experts say adorned the walls and doors of the royal family.

Digging and restoration work at the site of the castle, which was built during the reign of King Rusa II (680-639 BCE), have been going on for over three decades, revealing one of the grandest Urartian structures found so far with mudbrick walls and stone engravings dating back 2,700 years.

Four new interconnected rooms were unearthed on the northern slope of the hill on which the castle is being excavated under the direction of archaeologists Mehmet Isikli in the district of Tuspa in Van province.