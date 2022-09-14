Autumn in New York heralds the beginning of many art shows, one of which is a unique experience in a building that used to be a bank. Art lovers can immerse themselves in the artworks of Gustav Klimt projected on walls and floors.

The goal, the exhibition's creators say, is to bring young people and others into a 21st-century museum.

The exhibit, called "Hall des Lumieres," opens Wednesday in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.

It follows similar shows called "Atelier des Lumieres" in Paris and "Infinity des Lumieres" in Dubai.

The shows are the work of a French company called Culturespaces, which is partnering in New York with events company IMG.

Culturespaces boss Bruno Monnier said these digital art shows around the world cater to youths and anybody else who does not go to traditional venues like the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.