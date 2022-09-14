POLITICS
3 MIN READ
'End is in sight': Covid-19 cases drop dramatically – WHO
The number of reported cases has fallen 12 percent to 4.2 million during the week ending September 4, compared to a week earlier.
'End is in sight': Covid-19 cases drop dramatically – WHO
Among the recommendations, the WHO is urging countries to invest in vaccinating 100 percent of the most at-risk groups, including health workers and the elderly, and to keep up testing and sequencing for the virus. / AFP Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 14, 2022

The number of newly reported Covid-19 cases has dropped dramatically, the World Health Organization said, urging the world to seize the opportunity to end the pandemic.

Newly reported cases of the disease, which has killed millions since appearing in late 2019, last week fell to the lowest level since March 2020, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday. 

"We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic," he told reporters. "We are not there yet, but the end is in sight."

But the world needed to step up to "seize this opportunity", he added.

"A marathon runner does not stop when the finish line comes into view. She runs harder, with all the energy she has left.

"So must we. We can see the finish line. We're in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop running," he warned.

"If we don't take this opportunity now, we run the risk of more variants, more deaths, more disruption, and more uncertainty."

In a bid to help countries to do what is needed to rein in the virus, the WHO on Wednesday published six policy briefs.

"These policy briefs are an urgent call for governments to take a hard look at their policies, and strengthen them for Covid-19 and future pathogens with pandemic potential," Tedros said.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Human development 'set back 5 years' by Covid, other crises

'Seize this opportunity'

Among the recommendations, the WHO is urging countries to invest in vaccinating 100 percent of the most at-risk groups, including health workers and the elderly, and to keep up testing and sequencing for the virus.

"We can end this pandemic together, but only if all countries, manufacturers, communities and individuals step up and seize this opportunity," Tedros said.

According to WHO's latest epidemiological report on Covid-19, the number of reported cases fell 12 percent to 4.2 million during the week ending September 4, compared to a week earlier.

But the number of actual infections is believed to be far higher, since many countries have cut back on testing and may not be detecting the less serious cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, WHO has tallied more than 600 million cases, and some 6.4 million deaths, although both those numbers are also believed to be serious undercounts.

READ MORE:WHO triples Covid death toll estimate to up to 15M in last two years

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts