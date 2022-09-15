A folio from the Shah Tahmasp Shahnameh will go on auction at Sotheby’s London, with an estimated price tag of four to six million GBP ($4.60 to $6.90 million).

The folio is one of the many priceless items to be sold at Sotheby’s auction as part of “Arts of the Islamic World & India” on October 26, 2022.

The Shahnameh (“The Book of Kings”), an epic poem of 50,000 couplets, written by the Persian poet Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010, tells of Iran’s ancient history and is considered the national epic of Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The folio that will be offered up for sale was created for Shah Tahmasp of Persia in the 16th century, illustrated by the master artists of the time over the course of two decades. According to Sotheby’s, it “depicts the great hero Rustam recovering his horse Rakhsh – named the Persian word for lightning – two of the main figures over the course of the tale. “

Calling The Shahnameh of Shah Tahmasp “a perfect encapsulation of artistic skill, patronage and beauty”, Benedict Carter, head of Sotheby’s Islamic and Indian Art Department says it ranks “among the greatest works of art in the world”.

The last time a folio from the same manuscript sold at Sotheby’s in 2011, it broke the record for Islamic works on paper, fetching 7.4 million GBP ($12 million at the time). It is now part of the collection of the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada.

Carter believes the rare appearance of a folio from the Shahnameh of Shah Tahmasp in another auction is a “great opportunity for collectors in this field and beyond.”