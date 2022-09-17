The elder brother of Paul Pogba and four others are "likely to be charged" in an extortion case targeting the French football star, judicial sources have said.

They are due to appear before a judge on Saturday, the sources said.

Mathias Pogba, 32, has admitted to being behind a bizarre video published online on August 27 promising "great revelations" about the Juventus player and French national team member.

The four others are all close to the Pogba brothers and are aged between 27 and 36.

The five have been held in custody since Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blackmail plot