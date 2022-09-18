Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri has become the youngest player to step on the field in a Premier League match.

Nwaneri came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday.

He broke the record held by Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott who was 16 when he first appeared in the competition in 2019.

The Gunners are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also on 17 points.

William Saliba headed the visitors in front in the 17th minute, rising to angle a corner from Bukayo Saka in off the far post.