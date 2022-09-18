POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest Premier League player
The 15-year-old made history when he came on as a substitute during a match with Brentford.
Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest Premier League player
Nwaneri is 15 years and 181 days old. / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
September 18, 2022

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri has become the youngest player to step on the field in a Premier League match.  

Nwaneri came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday.

He broke the record held by Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott who was 16 when he first appeared in the competition in 2019. 

The Gunners are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also on 17 points.

William Saliba headed the visitors in front in the 17th minute, rising to angle a corner from Bukayo Saka in off the far post.

RECOMMENDED

Another header, 11 minutes later, doubled Arsenal's advantage with Grant Xhaka picking out Gabriel Jesus with a perfectly floated cross from the left which the Brazilian met powerfully.

The game was put beyond Brentford in the fourth minute after the break thanks to a wonderful strike from outside the box by Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, which rattled in off the post.

Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, came on as a substitute in the second minute of stoppage time, the first player under 16 to play in the competition.

The defeat leaves Brentford in ninth place on nine points.

READ MORE:Three more Premier League games postponed ahead of queen's funeral

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border