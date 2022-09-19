A hacker released gameplay from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's Grand Theft Auto VI in one of the biggest leaks in gaming history, a report has said.

Dozens of authentic, pre-release videos from GTA VI — of robberies, gunplay and open-world driving — were posted on an online message board over the weekend, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The hacker also posted a message seeking to "negotiate a deal" and asked Rockstar Games or parent company Take-Two to contact them, according to the Bloomberg report.

Rockstar Games, a video game studio owned by Take-Two, is the developer of Grand Theft Auto, one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time.