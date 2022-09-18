A group of Atletico Madrid fans was filmed chanting a racist song about Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior outside the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, before the teams met in Sunday's La Liga derby clash.

"You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey," chanted a group of fans recorded by radio station Cope, which said on Twitter the bunch was "hundreds" strong.

Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish football agents association, sparked a furore on Thursday when he said on TV that Vinicius needed to stop 'acting the monkey' when celebrating goals.

The comments excited outrage, particularly from big names in Brazilian football who said the remark was racist.

