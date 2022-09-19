POLITICS
UK's Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest after solemn, historic funeral service
Britain bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers from around the world to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
The queen’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
September 19, 2022

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest at Windsor Castle after a historic state funeral service in Westminster Abbey, London.

The queen’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel on Monday following a committal service which ended with a piper's lament and the national anthem.

Her coffin arrived at Windsor in a state hearse and was greeted by the public who wanted to bid a final farewell to the late monarch.

Elizabeth’s children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward; her grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips; and her nephew David Armstrong-Jones also followed the hearse on foot.

Her beloved corgis Sandy and Muick, and horse Emma waited at Windsor Castle for the procession.

Biggest funeral ceremony globally in decades

Elizabeth will be buried next to her husband Prince Phillip with a private service which will be attended by King Charles III and other family members at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

London is hosting the biggest funeral ceremony globally in decades as the queen is being laid to rest on Monday, 10 days after her death at the age of 96.

A short procession brought the coffin from the Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster to the Westminster Abbey, where the service was held after the arrival of Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The service was attended by around 100 heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, more than 20 royals, and many representatives from some 200 countries.

Thousands drawn to central London

A two-minute silence was observed in the abbey and throughout the UK at the end of the sermon by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Following the service, a huge procession took the coffin from the abbey to the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner via Parliament Square, White Hall, Horse Guard Road, The Mall, and Green Park.

The funeral events have drawn hundreds of thousands of people to central London and they are being broadcast live on television and big screens installed in Hyde Park.

Unprecedented security measures have been enforced in and around the parliament building, Westminster Abbey, the procession routes, and across other roads leading to central London.

Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on September 8 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

