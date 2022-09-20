The International Cricket Council (ICC) has permanently banned the use of saliva to polish the ball in international cricket as it made a host of changes to playing conditions.

It’s been more than two years since the ICC banned the use of saliva as a Covid-19 related temporary measure but the game’s governing body said as of Tuesday, “it is considered appropriate for the ban to be made permanent.”

The ICC’s men’s cricket committee had recommended changing several playing conditions and they have now been ratified by the chief executive committee.

“I was pleased with the productive contribution of the committee members which resulted in key recommendations being made,” cricket committee chairperson Sourav Ganguly said in a statement. "I thank all members for their valuable input and suggestions.”

The changes will come into effect from October 1.

Other changes