Roger Federer has said that he decided to retire because he "stopped believing" he could continue playing after a series of injuries.

"The last three years have been tough to say the least," the 41-year-old Swiss great told BBC television on Wednesday.

"I knew I was on very thin ice for the last year ever since I played Wimbledon," added Federer, who last won a Grand Slam at the 2018 Australian Open.

"I tried to come back but there was a limit to what I could do. And I stopped believing in it, to be honest."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced last Thursday he would be retiring from competitive tennis after a final appearance at the Laver Cup in London this week.

Federer last played on tour more than a year ago, at Wimbledon in 2021, after which he required knee surgery for the third time.

'Emotional' few weeks

Federer had hoped to be back playing full-time in 2022 but said a scan a few months ago had been "not what I was hoping for".