US senators have voted to sign on to a global agreement to drastically cut the use of a group of powerful greenhouse gasses commonly found in refrigerators and air conditioners.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 69-27 in favour of ratifying a treaty signed in Kigali in 2016, which is expected to prevent up to 0.5 degrees Celsius (33 degrees Fahrenheit) of planetary heating by the end of this century if similar commitments are made worldwide.

President Joe Biden hailed the vote as a "bipartisan win for American workers and industry" that would create an estimated 33,000 domestic manufacturing jobs.

"The United States is back at the table leading the fight against climate change," he said in a statement.

The super-pollutants, known as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), can be hundreds to thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere, exacerbating the climate crisis.

The Kigali Amendment will phase down HFCs by 85 percent below baseline levels within the next 15 years, according to experts.

It has support from the US industry, which sees it as an opportunity to manufacture and sell its non-HFC refrigerants to the world.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the vote "one of the most important bipartisan achievements to date."