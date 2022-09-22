Well-respected archaeologist Zahi Hawass has come up with an amazing claim which, if true, will shake the world of Egyptology to its core.

The former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Director of Excavations at Giza, Saqqara, Bahariya Oasis, and the Valley of the Kings says that he and his team may have discovered the mummy of Nefertiti, the famous queen of Egypt.

Hawass is working on an exhibition called “Daughters of the Nile” which turns the spotlight onto women in pharaonic Egypt.

Newsweekreports, based on an interview with Spanish newspaper El Independiente, that Hawass says “I’m sure I’ll reveal Nefertiti’s mummy in a month or two.”

Nefertiti, according toEncyclopaedia Britannica, was a queen who was also referred to as Neferneferuaten-Nefertiti and whose heyday was 14th century BCE.

She was the wife of King Akhenaten (formerly Amenhotep IV; reigned c.1353–36 BCE), and some scholars, including Hawass, believe she ruled Egypt after his death, before her son Tutenkhamen rose to the throne.

"I am still looking for two things: [Nefertiti's] grave and her body," Hawass said. "I really believe that Nefertiti ruled Egypt for three years after Akhenaten's death under the name of Smenkhkare."

Hawass and archaeologists working with him and before him have uncovered the tombs and found mummies of several pharaohs and significant personalities of the time, but the remains of Nefertiti have yet to be found.

"We already have DNA from the 18th dynasty mummies, from Akhenaten to Amenhotep II or III and there are two unnamed mummies labelled KV21a and b," he says.

"In October we will be able to announce the discovery of the mummy of Ankhesenamun, Tutankhamun's wife, and her mother, Nefertiti. There is also in tomb KV35 the mummy of a 10-year-old boy. If that child is the brother of Tutankhamun and the son of Akhenaten, the problem posed by Nefertiti will be solved."

"I am sure that I will reveal which of the two unnamed mummies could be Nefertiti," Hawass suggests.