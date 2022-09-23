Novak Djokovic has missed two of this year's four Grand Slams due to not being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus but the Serbian said he has no regrets about his decision.

"No, I don't have any regrets," Djokovic told reporters on Thursday on the eve of the Laver Cup in London. "I mean, I do feel sad that I wasn't able to play, but, you know, that was decision that I made."

"I knew what the consequences will be, so I accepted them. That's it."

"I'm waiting for the news," the former world number one added. "It's really not in my hands right now. I'm hoping I can get some positive news soon."

Unable to compete