POLITICS
2 MIN READ
'With Federer, a part of me leaves too' – Rafa Nadal
Pictures of tennis rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal crying after combining for Team Europe in a doubles match in London went viral on social media.
'With Federer, a part of me leaves too' – Rafa Nadal
"When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too," Nadal said, admitting it had been a tough day with a "super-emotional" ending. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
September 24, 2022

Rafa Nadal has pulled out of the remainder of the Laver Cup due to personal reasons after partnering friend and rival Roger Federer in a doubles match that brought down the curtain on the Swiss great's glittering tennis career.

"Rafael Nadal withdrew for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie," the organisers of the tournament said on Saturday.

Nadal is also expecting his first child with wife Mery Perello soon but made the trip to London to play alongside Federer in the Swiss maestro's final professional outing.

Pictures and videos of Federer and Nadal — who shared one of tennis's most enthralling rivalries — sitting on a chair and crying after combining for Team Europe in a doubles defeat at London's O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.

"When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too," Nadal said, admitting it had been a tough day with a "super-emotional" ending.

RECOMMENDED

"For me, it has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things together," Nada said.

Federer and Nadal, who have won 42 Grand Slam singles titles between them, spoke warmly of their friendship even though they have been fierce rivals for nearly two decades.

READ MORE: Roger Federer hails 'amazing journey' as he bows out of tennis with defeat

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention