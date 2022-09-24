Hurricane Fiona has slammed into Canada leaving a trail of destruction, hundreds of thousands without electricity and leading Cape Breton Island to declare a state of emergency.

Though downgraded from a hurricane, Fiona still packed winds of 85 miles per hour as it barrelled ashore in the early hours after battering the Caribbean, according to meteorologists.

In the province of Novia Scotia, more than 400,000 households were without electricity, Novia Scotia Power reported.

In neighbouring Prince Edward Island, some 82,000 households lost power, with police in the provincial capital Charlottetown posting images of tangles of downed power lines and roofs punctured by felled trees.

"Conditions are like nothing we've ever seen," police tweeted.

"It's incredible, there is no electricity, no wi-fi, no more network," said Charlottetown mayor Philip Brown on Radio-Canada TV. "It's stronger than Hurricane Juan in 2003. A lot of trees have fallen, there is a lot of flooding on the roads."

Severe weather warnings