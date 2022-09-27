NASA's DART spaceship has struck the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos, in a historic test of humanity's ability to prevent a cosmic object devastating life on Earth.

"Impact confirmed for the world's first planetary defense test mission," said a graphic on the space agency's livestream, as engineers and scientists erupted in cheers on Monday.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was streamed live by the US space agency to show the world its planetary defense test in the event an asteroid heads on a collision course with our planet in the future.

The intentional crash was seven years in the making, with NASA looking to see whether it could manually direct a space probe to collide with an asteroid and deflect its trajectory to prevent a potentially catastrophic impact with Earth.

"Wow, that was amazing, wasn't it?" said DART lead scientist Nancy Chabot moments after the spacecraft successfully collided with the asteroid.

The DART mission launched last November from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. On Monday night, mission controllers hand-controlled the spacecraft to steer itself into the asteroid called Dimorphos 6.5 million miles (10.5 million kilometers) away in deep space.

