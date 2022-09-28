An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc significantly slowed the cognitive and functional decline in a large trial of patients in the early stages of the disease, the companies have said.

The injected drug, lecanemab, slowed the progress of the brain-wasting disease by 27 percent compared to a placebo, meeting the study's main goal, and offering an apparent win for the companies and potentially for patients and their families desperate for an effective treatment.

Eisai, on Tuesday, said the results from the 1,800-patient trial prove the longstanding theory that the removal of sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of people with early Alzheimer's can delay advance of the debilitating disease.

Analysts, such as Salim Syed at Mizuho Securities, have said the results would be considered a "win" if lecanemab slowed the rate of decline by around 25 percent, and that shares of both companies could jump on the news.

Lecanemab, like the companies' previous drug Aduhelm, is an antibody designed to remove those amyloid deposits. Unlike Aduhelm, lecanemab targets forms of amyloid that have not yet clumped together.

The so-called amyloid hypothesis has been challenged by some scientists, particularly after the US Food and Drug Administration's controversial approval of Aduhelm in 2021 based on its plaque-clearing ability rather than proof that it helped slow cognitive decline. The decision came after the FDA's own panel of outside experts had advised against approval.

Pending FDA approval