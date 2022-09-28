POLITICS
Richarlison responds to racist abuse faced during Brazil-Tunisia match
Brazilian professional footballer Richarlison expresses anger at a racist incident after Tunisian supporters threw a banana at him during a match in Paris.
The Brazilian football confederation stands in support of Richarlison and says it repudiates any prejudiced act. / AFP
By Sara SLEIMAN
September 28, 2022

Richarlison has responded angrily  to racist abuse after he scored as Brazil thrashed Tunisia in a football match in Paris.

"As long as you continue to "blah blah blah" and don't punish, it will continue like this, happening every day and in every corner. No time left, man!" he tweeted in Portuguese on Wednesday.

Richarlison was pelted with objects from the stands after putting Brazil ahead for the second time as they thrashed Tunisia 5-1 at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

The Tottenham forward celebrated in front of the Tunisian supporters, who responded by throwing a banana and plastic cups in his direction.

Brazil midfielder Fred kicked the banana off the pitch, before extra security guards took up residence on the side of the field.

"Unfortunately... a banana was thrown on the pitch towards Richarlison, scorer of the second Brazilian goal," the Brazilian football confederation (CBF) said on Twitter, including a photograph of the banana lying by the touchline.

"The CBF reinforces its position to combat racism and repudiates any prejudiced act."

READ MORE:Euro 2020: England's black players face racist abuse

'We have to change'

Another Brazil scorer, Pedro responded to more boos from the crowd by bowing in front of them in celebration.

"It's a shame. It's difficult to see images like that," said Brazil captain Thiago Silva, whose team posed for a team photo before the match with a banner bearing an anti-racism message.

"Unfortunately it seems that we can't change people's mentality.

"I hope they will realise that this doesn't work. It's the past. We have to change. Unfortunately, people continue with this mentality."

The scene for a bad-tempered match was set when the vast numbers of Tunisia fans jeered the Brazilian national anthem before kick-off.

"I was puzzled. I was saying 'No, it's a lack of respect'. Football is a sport that promotes inclusion," said Tite.

The match was also briefly interrupted in the first half following the use of laser pointers aimed at the players.

Last week, another Brazil star Vinicius Junior, was the target of racist chants when Real Madrid visited neighbour, Atletico. Spanish football league LaLiga has opened an investigation into the incident.

READ MORE:Brazil football giants slam racist criticism of Vinicius

SOURCE:AFP
