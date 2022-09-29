CULTURE
Washington, DC announces October as Turkish Heritage Month
"Americans of Turkish descent in the District of Columbia have played a significant role in the educational, cultural, economic, and civic development of our community," says DC mayor Muriel Bowser.
Turkish Heritage Month was first celebrated in the US capital in 2011. / AA Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 29, 2022

The mayor of the US capital Washington DC has issued a proclamation declaring October as Turkish Heritage Month.

Muriel Bowser said on Tuesday it was a "way to build bridges and strengthen friendships among Turkish and non-Turkish Americans."

She said the US and Türkiye "have traditionally been strong allies, and Americans of Turkish descent in the District of Columbia have played a significant role in the educational, cultural, economic, and civic development of our community."

Washington and Ankara are sister cities and more than 20,000 Turkish-Americans live in the US capital and neighbouring states, said Bowser.

Turkish Heritage Month was first celebrated in the US capital in 2011.

October also sees a traditional Turkish Festival in the capital, organised by the American Turkish Association of DC or ATA-DC.

The festival marks its 20th anniversary and will be celebrated on October 16 on Pennsylvania Avenue in the US capital.

The festival was celebrated online in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and restrictions on the movement.

SOURCE:AA
