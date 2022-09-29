The mayor of the US capital Washington DC has issued a proclamation declaring October as Turkish Heritage Month.

Muriel Bowser said on Tuesday it was a "way to build bridges and strengthen friendships among Turkish and non-Turkish Americans."

She said the US and Türkiye "have traditionally been strong allies, and Americans of Turkish descent in the District of Columbia have played a significant role in the educational, cultural, economic, and civic development of our community."

Washington and Ankara are sister cities and more than 20,000 Turkish-Americans live in the US capital and neighbouring states, said Bowser.