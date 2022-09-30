WORLD
West bombed Nord Stream 2, caused gas pipeline leaks: Putin
Moscow and Washington blame each other for sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines earlier this week.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been shrouded in political tensions since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine in February. / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 30, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of organising blasts that resulted in multiple gas leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Europe.

"Sanctions are not enough for the West, they have switched to sabotage. Unbelievable, but it is a fact!" Putin said during a televised speech at a Kremlin ceremony on Friday to annex four regions in Ukraine.

"By organising explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines that run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea they actually started destroying European energy infrastructure," Putin said.

"It is clear to everyone who benefits from this," Putin added, without providing further details.

Shrouding political tensions

Unexplained gas leaks, preceded by two explosions, occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Monday.

Moscow and Washington both denied involvement in the incident.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been shrouded in political tensions since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine in February.

Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions, but the pipelines still contained gas though they were not operational. 

SOURCE:AFP
