After holding it in limbo following Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, Apple will release the actor's next big project, “Emancipation,” this December.

Apple TV+ said on Monday that it will debut “Emancipation” on December 2 in theatres and begin streaming it on December 9.

In the fallout of Smith's smack of the comedian, the fate of “Emancipation” — a $120 million runaway slave thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua — had been uncertain.

One of Apple's most high-profile productions yet, the film had once been expected to be an Oscar contender this year. But an awards-season rollout of a film headlined by Smith, who the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years, has obvious complications.

Over the weekend, Apple and the NAACP held the first screening of the film in Washington, DC, as part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Legislative Conference. Smith attended the screening and spoke on stage.

READ MORE: Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Biggest test

The release of “Emancipation” will pose the biggest test yet of how eager moviegoers are for a movie headlined by Smith, an actor who has generated more than $6.5 billion in worldwide box office. Still, the brief exclusive run in theaters will also mean “Emancipation," like Apple's best picture-winning “CODA,” will be seen primarily in homes.