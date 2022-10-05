A young agricultural technician from Kirklareli started his business with a hive that his grandfather gave him as a gift, and expanded his business thanks to the state's grant support.

Furkan Caliskan, 24, lives in Musellim village of Vize district. When he was a boy, he used to look up to his neighbors who were engaged in beekeeping.

Caliskan started beekeeping as a hobby with a single beehive gifted by his grandfather when he was ten years old. He continued over the years, increasing the number of hives as he went along.

As of 2021, Caliskan, who graduated from Canakkale 18 Mart University as an agricultural technician, had reached 50 hives in 14 years. Caliskan applied to the "Expert Hands in Rural Development Project" of Türkiye’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry last year.

With the state support he received, Caliskan increased the number of his hives to 500, with 300 hives occupied by bees. After the tenfold increase, he continues to work to expand his business.

"We can get about 25-30 kilograms of honey from a hive"