“I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out,” tweeted Jaden Smith, as he walked out of Kanye West’s fashion show in Paris on October 3, 2022, before adding “Black Lives Matter.”

Rapper, singer, actor and the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden was reacting to West’s controversial choice of wear, a long-sleeved T-shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” emblazoned on its back.

West was in France to promote his Yeezy Season 9 clothing designs at Paris Fashion Week. He and conservative commentator Candace Owens wore the same design, on different coloured shirts.

Kanye’s T-shirt evoked negative reactions in many people, especially because it was seen as the antithesis of the Black Lives Matter movement which aims to highlight and put an end to everyday racism against Blacks.

New York-based anti-hate organisation Anti-Defamation League calls “White Lives Matter” a white supremacist phase “that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement, which arose to protest against police brutality against African-Americans and garnered considerable publicity in 2014 for protests in Ferguson, Missouri, following the shooting death of Michael Brown at the hands of a Ferguson police officer.”

According to ADL, “Since 2015, white supremacists in several states … have promoted the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ with flyers and protests, forming a loose campaign to popularize the phrase,” while “By 2016 other white supremacist groups, including Ku Klux Klan groups, were also using the slogan.”

So why did Kanye West use such a divisive and racist slogan? Nobody knows, but people hypothesised that the rapper and entrepreneur wants to stay newsworthy and sell some clothes in the process.

West’s T-shirt had the image of Pope John Paul II, while Owens’ had Pope John Paul I. Both T-shirts had the words “Juan Pablo” at the bottom the Spanish words “Seguiremos Tu Ejemplo”: “We will follow your example,” the LA Timesreported.