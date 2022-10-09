Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has clinched his second consecutive Formula One drivers’ title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix in the rain at Suzuka.

Verstappen has been dominant all season and claimed the title on Sunday with four races remaining.

The Dutchman started from pole in pouring rain only for the race to be stopped after two laps as several cars crashed. It was resumed two hours later with 28 of the 53 laps completed and Verstappen leading the whole way.

He was followed by teammate Sergio Perez in second and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. They were the only drivers who could have overtaken Verstappen for the title.

Verstappen now has an unsurmountable lead with 366 points. Perez has 253 and Leclerc 252.

