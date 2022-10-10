Atletico Madrid have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign French striker Antoine Griezmann permanently from Barcelona, on a contract until 2026.

"Griezmann has signed a deal that links him to our club until June 30, 2026," said Atletico in a statement on Monday.

Griezmann has been on loan at Atletico since August 2021 after a difficult spell at Camp Nou, following his $116.5 million (120 million euro) move in 2019.

The 2018 World Cup winner was a key figure in coach Diego Simeone's plans last season but has largely been reduced to substitute appearances in the current campaign as Atletico tried to escape paying a reported obligatory $38.7 million (40 million euro) purchase fee if he played over a certain number of games.

Value of new agreement undisclosed

With the World Cup approaching and Griezmann keen to feature more, Atletico and Barcelona negotiated a new deal, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirming the fee during the club's members assembly on Sunday.