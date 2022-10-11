Cascading global crises have left 54 countries - home to more than half of the world's poorest people - in dire need of debt relief, the United Nations said.

In a new report on Tuesday, the United Nations Development Programme warned that dozens of developing nations were facing a rapidly deepening debt crisis and that "the risks of inaction are dire".

UNDP said without immediate relief, at least 54 countries would see rising poverty levels, and "desperately needed investments in climate adaptation and mitigation will not happen".

That was worrisome since the affected countries were "among the most climate-vulnerable in the world".

The agency's report, published ahead of meetings of International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and also of G20 finance ministers in Washington, highlighted the need for swift action.

But despite repeated warnings, "little has happened so far, and the risks have been growing," UNDP chief Achim Steiner told reporters in Geneva.

"That crisis is intensifying and threatening to spill over into an entrenched development crisis across dozens of countries across the world."

The poor, indebted countries are facing converging economic pressures and many find it impossible to pay back their debt or access new financing.

Low growth