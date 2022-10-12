CULTURE
Disney pushes back release dates of several Marvel movies
Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, stories have been intertwined and a significant delay from one film often impacts the slate for others.
"Avengers: Secret Wars" has been pushed from November 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026; and an untitled Marvel movie went from May 1, 2026 to no longer being on Disney's release schedule. / AP Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 12, 2022

Walt Disney has announced that it will be pushing back the release dates for numerous upcoming Marvel films including, "Blade," "Fantastic Four" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

Following "Blade" director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project in September due to scheduling conflicts, Marvel decided on Tuesday to temporarily shut down production of the film to search for a new director. 

"Blade" is now slated to premiere on September 6, 2024 instead of November 3, 2023, which has impacted the rest of the studios' production scheduling. 

"Deadpool 3" has moved from September 6, 2024 to November 8, 2024; "Fantastic Four" has been shifted from November 8, 2024 to February 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel project was moved from February 14, 2025 to November 7, 2025; "Avengers: Secret Wars" has been pushed from November 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026; and an untitled Marvel movie went from May 1, 2026 to no longer being on Disney's release schedule.

A source familiar with the studio's plans told Reuters news agency that Marvel is using the "Blade" production break to find a replacement for Tariq to work with "Moon Knight" writer Beau DeMayo, who's the main screenwriter for "Blade.” 

Getting it right

An unnamed source with authority on the film starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali told The Hollywood Reporter that "They want to get it right," which subsequently means delays. 

The Marvel Blade character who first appeared in comic book "The Tomb of Dracula," written by Marv Wolfman in 1973 eventually had his own storyline that was later adapted into the Wesley Snipes film trilogy which includes, "Blade," "Blade II" and "Blade Trinity.”

A similar postponement was made for the film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" due to the pandemic and led to "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" being pushed back as well.

SOURCE:Reuters
