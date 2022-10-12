POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Europe likely seeing another wave of Covid-19 infections: WHO, ECDC
The World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control say another Covid-19 wave is on the horizon in Europe, as cases rise 8 percent in a week.
Europe likely seeing another wave of Covid-19 infections: WHO, ECDC
Europe likely seeing another wave of Covid-19 infections: WHO, ECDC / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
October 12, 2022

Another wave of Covid-19 infections may have begun in Europe as cases begin to tick up across the region, the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have said.

"Although we are not where we were one year ago, it is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over," WHO's Europe director, Hans Kluge, and ECDC's director, Andrea Ammon, said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"We are unfortunately seeing indicators rising again in Europe, suggesting that another wave of infections has begun."

WHO's region-wise data showed that only Europe recorded a rise in Covid-19 cases in the week ended October 2, clocking an increase of 8 percent from the prior week.

READ MORE: China reimposes lockdowns as Covid surges after weeklong holiday

'Vaccine fatigue'

RECOMMENDED

Public health experts have warned that vaccine fatigue and confusion over available vaccines will likely limit booster uptake in the region.

Millions of people across Europe remain unvaccinated against Covid-19, the WHO and ECDC noted.

They urged European countries to administer both flu and Covid-19 vaccines ahead of an expected surge in cases of seasonal influenza.

"There was no time to lose," the WHO and ECDC said, adding that vulnerable groups, including people over 60 years old, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities, should get vaccinated against both influenza and Covid-19.

READ MORE: EU watchdog approves vaccine targeting new Omicron sub-variants

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Here's how US sanctions have added to Iranian discontent
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report