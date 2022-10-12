Another wave of Covid-19 infections may have begun in Europe as cases begin to tick up across the region, the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have said.

"Although we are not where we were one year ago, it is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over," WHO's Europe director, Hans Kluge, and ECDC's director, Andrea Ammon, said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"We are unfortunately seeing indicators rising again in Europe, suggesting that another wave of infections has begun."

WHO's region-wise data showed that only Europe recorded a rise in Covid-19 cases in the week ended October 2, clocking an increase of 8 percent from the prior week.

'Vaccine fatigue'