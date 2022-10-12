One of the most well-known brands in France has been publishing the prestigious Michelin Guide since the 19th century.

Brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin’s tyre company, founded in 1889, used to produce a small guide for motorists on places to eat and sleep during travels, which they hoped would encourage automobile trips and thus the need for tyres.

While the booklet used to be free of charge, a chance encounter at a tyre shop convinced Andre Michelin that it should cost at least a small amount, for, as the Michelin Guide website says, “man only truly respects what he pays for.”

The offence? The tyre shop workers had used the Michelin guidebooks to prop up a workbench.

This led to the new Michelin Guide in 1920, selling for seven francs.

Six years later, the guide started awarding stars – at the start with just a single one. In 1931 the guide began to use a star system of zero, one, two and three stars, and five years after that, the guide explained the criteria of how its mystery diners awarded the stars.

On October 11, 2022, the Michelin Guide announced the addition of 53 new restaurants located throughout Türkiye’s cultural capital Istanbul to the guide. The restaurants had applied for inclusion to the guide after it had announced Istanbul as its 38th destination.

The restaurant TURK Fatih Tutak, led by the chef Fatih Tutak, earned two Michelin stars, the highest honour received by a Turkish restaurant for the 2023 guide.

Tutak cut his teeth at international restaurants, working in Qingdao, Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, as well as Noma Copenhagen, selected as the best restaurant in the world multiple times.

Tutak returned to Türkiye in 2019, serving dinner from 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm at his namesake restaurant in Sisli, Istanbul.