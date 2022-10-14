The Cinili Hamam in Istanbul’s Fatih district, in the Zeyrek neighbourhood, is located in a designated UNESCO Heritage Site.

Built by the legendary Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan in the 1540s under the patronage of Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha, also known as ‘Barbarossa’, the Grand Admiral of the Ottoman Navy, the hamam was known for being decorated with blue-turquoise Iznik tiles (cinili means ‘tiled’ in Turkish).

The restoration project was undertaken by the Marmara Group, and Co-director and Head of Construction and Restoration at the Cinili Hamam Yavuz Suyolcu says that the tiles on the walls did not survive until the modern era, and that only fragments remained.

During the excavation some other 400 tiles were found, and Board Member of the Marmara Group and Co-Director of the Cinili Hamam Koza Gureli Yazgan says they will be displayed in a small museum at the back of the hamam when the project is complete.

Suyolcu adds that during the restoration “from the 6th century to the 20th, we found artefacts from the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman Empires.” The restoration project began in 2010, and is still underway, with the restorers cooperating with the Istanbul Archaeology Museums and experts.

The hamam is located above a Byzantine cistern that used to supply it with water, although now of course when it opens in September 2023 as a functional bathhouse, it will be using water from the municipal supplies and will be heated with natural gas instead of wood fire.

Suyolcu says the hamam will take as long as four months to heat up, and once that happens, there is no possibility of displaying sound installations or artworks inside the building, so they wanted to use this opportunity to allow the public in for free to view the bathhouse and the artistic content temporarily housed within.

The hamam, in addition to having men’s baths, women’s baths and a museum, will also feature a small event garden. Suyolcu mentions that they have bought adjoining buildings and areas to Mimar Sinan’s Cinili Hamam, not to be confused with another Cinili Hamam in Uskudar, on the Anatolian side of Istanbul.

Tiles that were cut out from the hamam and smuggled overseas can now be seen in the collections of the Louvre, Victoria & Albert, and the British Museums. Gureli Yazgan says they collaborated with international museums to correctly label the tiles in their inventory as originating from the Cinili Hamam in Zeyrek, as opposed to their previous labelling, “unknown provenance.”

Suyolcu says the tiles, which were in a very bad condition by the 18th or 19th century, were most likely sold to Western art institutions, by a French antique dealer, Ludovic Lupti, whose name also appears in the ledgers of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. He believes that about six to eight thousand tiles, hexagonal or triangular, were removed in total.