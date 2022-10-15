Indonesia has banned ingredients linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia from cough syrups.

The Southeast Asian country is looking into whether the same chemicals found in the cough syrups are behind acute kidney damage that has killed more than 20 children in the capital Jakarta this year.

Food and drug regulator BPOM said on Saturday it was investigating the possibility that the ingredients, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, had contaminated other materials that are used as solvents.

Gambia and India are investigating the deaths from acute kidney injury in the west-African country thought to be linked to cough syrups made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

The World Health Organization has said it found "unacceptable" levels of the ingredients, which can be toxic, in four Maiden products.