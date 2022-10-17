An "archaeological park" of 2,700 year-old carvings was unveiled in northern Iraq on October 16, 2022. The carvings date back to the rule of the Assyrians, an ancient culture, and depict scenes such as kings praying to idols.

The 13 stunning monumental rock-carved bas-reliefs were cut into the walls of an irrigation canal that stretches for some 10 kilometres (six miles) at Faida in northern Iraq.

The panels, measuring five metres (16 feet) wide and two metres tall, date from the reigns of Sargon II (721-705 BC) and his son Sennacherib.

According to the terradininive.com website, "the Faida reliefs portray a procession of statues of seven of the main Assyrian deities standing on podia in the shape of striding animals in the presence of the king – who is depicted twice, at both the left and right ends of each panel.

"The figures are shown in profile facing left and thus looking in the same direction as the current flowing in the channel. The deities can be identified as Ashur, the main Assyrian god, on a dragon and a horned lion, his wife Mullissu sitting on a decorated throne supported by a lion, the moon god Sin on a horned lion, the god of wisdom Nabu on a dragon, the sun god Shamash on a horse, the weather god Adad on a horned lion and a bull, and Ishtar, the goddess of love and war, on a lion."

"Perhaps in the future others will be discovered", said Bekas Brefkany, from the department of antiquities in Duhok, in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Faida is the first of five parks the regional authorities hope to create, part of a project aimed to be "a tourist attraction and a source of income", Brefkany added.

The carvings were unearthed during several digs over recent years, by archaeologists from the Kurdish region of northern Iraq and Italy's University of Udine.