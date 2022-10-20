France has repatriated 40 children and 15 women from camps in Syria holding family members of suspected Daesh militants, the foreign ministry said.

"The minors have been transferred to child aid services," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. "The adults have been handed to judicial authorities."

The repatriation came a week after a European rights court condemned France over its refusal to return two women detained in Syria.

It marked the largest such transfer since July when France, following pressure from campaigners, returned 35 children and 16 mothers from the Syrian camps.

The camps are controlled by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror organisation.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU and has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The French government had long refused mass repatriations of the hundreds of French children in camps in Syria, dealing with them on a case-by-case basis that rights groups criticised as deliberately slow.

Facing dilemma