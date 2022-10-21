POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Dozens of cats fight for their life after owner's lengthy hospitalisation
At least 170 cats were found abandoned in a Japanese apartment when their owner, a man in his sixties from Takasaki area of eastern Japan’s Gunma province, was hospitalised over the summer.
Dozens of cats fight for their life after owner's lengthy hospitalisation
There were at least 170 cats in the apartment that was run down and smelled bad.
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
October 21, 2022

A Japanese cat lover who was hospitalised earlier this year left behind scores of cats in his apartment during the hot summer months without water.

Gunma Wan Nyan Network, an animal welfare organization, counted some 170 cats that were under the care of a man in his 60s in the Takasaki area of eastern Japan’s Gunma province.

“Many of the cats were emaciated … The windows of the house were closed and the smell of ammonia from excrement was overpowering when members entered the house in early September,” the group said, according to a report on October 17, 2022 by Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

The caretaker fell ill in early August and was hospitalised.

RECOMMENDED

The cats had to fend for themselves without anyone stopping by to take care of them.

After the group visited the house, they found newborn kittens, some of whom were injured.

Some cats have been taken by the group for protection but the network is also looking for donations and sponsors to meet cat care expenses.

“The owner is recovering, and the animal welfare group will take care of the cats on a volunteer basis until he is discharged from the hospital and can look after the cats again,” it said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks